Enjoy The Emotional Track Aazaadiyan From Begum Jaan

The makers of Begum Jaan the second track from the film Aazaadiyan is out today. The emotional track showcases the scenario post the partition between India and Pakistan, which happened in 1947.

Composed by the veteran music director Anu Malik, Anu and Sonu are known to give us the biggest superhits of our times whether it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na or the chartbuster Sandese Aate Hain from the film Border. Begum Jaan’s Aazaadiyan is definitely on its way to touch your hearts.

Sung by the magical duo Sonu Nigam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the hard-hitting lyrics penned by Kausar Muni definitely tugs at your heartstrings!

Begum Jaan is helmed by National Award winner Srijit Mukherji. The Bengali director is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film.

Vidya Balan, has done many women-centric films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and Bobby Jasoos, and with Begum Jaan, the 38-year old actress has added one more memorable character to her name.

Srijit Mukherjee’s directorial is a Hindi adaptation of Bengali film “Rajkahini“, which saw Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role.

Apart from Vidya Balan, who is portraying the character of a brothel madam, Begum Jaan has one of the biggest and most powerful ensemble cast, with Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Pitobash, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Rajesh Sharma, Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles and Naseeruddin Shah making a guest appearance.

The hard-hitting plot deals with the trauma of displaced women in a brothel during India’s partition. While “Rajkahini” was based in Bengal, “Begum Jaan” is based out of Punjab.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the film is scheduled for release on April 14.