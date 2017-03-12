Enjoy Dum Dum Reprise – Diljit Dosanjh Version From Phillauri

After releasing the songs like Dum Dum, Whats Up, Sahiba and Naughty Billo, the makers of Phillauri, have launched the reprised version of Dum Dum, which is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh, who made a successful debut in Udta Punjab also crooned the crooned the reprise version of Ikk Kudi along with Alia Bhatt for the same. The actor also went on to win the Filmfare award for best debut for Udta Punjab.

The original version of Dum Dum is crooned by Romy and Vivek Hariharan. The track is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while the lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt.

This soulful melody track features a montage depicting Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh’s love story.

Watch the reprised version right here:

Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second production venture after NH10. The film is set to hit the screens on March 24. Shot extensively in Punjab, the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada and Anushka Sharma in key roles.

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal and written by Anvita Dutt, the film’s shoot had begun on Baisakhi last year and the shooting wrapped in June. The film is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films – Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma Phillauri is a romantic-horror set in Phillauri.

After Phillauri, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next which is allegedly titled The Ring/Rehnuma opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film has a interesting sub-title, which says, ‘What you seek is seeking you’. The film is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to hit the screens on 11th August. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are collaborating for the 3rd time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.