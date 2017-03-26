Enjoy The Complete Audio Jukebox Of Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Noor

Here’s presenting the full audio jukebox of the upcoming Sonakshi Sinha starrer film Noor. The music for the movie is composed by Amaal Mallik. There are five songs in this soundtrack and it is Mallik’s second outing as a solo composer. Lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and Kumaar.

The first song is the title track of the Movie is Uff Yeh Noor,which is sung by Armaan Mallik. Lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The peppy number features Sonakshi as the young journalist, and her journey as a messed up millennial who is not happy with her life thanks to her clumsy nature.

The second song Gulabi 2.0 is a part number. The song is a remix of Mohammad Rafi’s popular track, Gulabi Aankhen. The song has been crooned by Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar & Yash Narvekar and composed by Amaal Mallik.

The third album is Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai. The song has been crooned by Sukriti Kakar.

The next song of the album is Hai Zaroori. The song has been sung by Prakriti Kakar who is known for her songs like Katra Katra” from Alone and “Bheegh Loon” from Khamoshiyan.

The last song of the album is Gulabi Redux. The track is the remix version of the song Yash Narvekar & Tulsi Kumar.

Listen to the full audio jukebox here:

“After ‘Noor‘ you’ll see me in an Ittefaq remake, opposite Siddharth Malhotra. For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before,” she said.

Noor also stars Kannan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles.

The film is a Bollywood adaptation of a Pakistani novel on Karachi You’re Killing Me by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz. The film releases on 21 April 2017 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.