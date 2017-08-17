Milan Luthria’s upcoming film Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra has been shot on real and raw locations of Rajasthan which includes Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ranautar, and Kuldhara.

This multi-starrer looks complete paisa-vasool entertainment as its high on seeti-maar dialogues & raw action scenes. The excitement for the movie is rising since the time makers have been releasing new videos.

The makers have now released a new song from the film. The song is titled, Socha Hai. Take a look at the video here:

The third song Socha Hai shows an amazing chemistry of Emraan and Esha on screen. Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta are seen doing some cool steps on the bike. The song’s beat will definitely make you groove. The music is given by Tanishk Bagchi in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, lyrics by Manoj Muntasir and Sahir Ludhianvi. Socha Hai is inspired by the cult hit Keh Doon Tumhe from the 1975 crime drama film Deewar. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle and filmed on Shashi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. It was an instant hit.

Baadshaho is a story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. The trailer of the film was loaded with some whistle-worthy dialogues written by Rajat Arora.

The film is scheduled to release on 1st September this year. Ajay Devgn’s last outing, the magnum opus Diwali release, Shivaay was declared as below average at the box office. It clashed with Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and got affected by it.