Check out the brand new track Humdard from the upcoming horror film Dobaara- See Your Evil, featuring Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi. Like the previous song, this one too has flashback visuals of the childhood memories of the lead characters and how their life takes a twist, post the mysterious killing of their parents.

Watch the song right here:

The track is crooned by Jyotica Tangri, while the music composition and lyrics are penned by Arko.

During the launch, Huma said, “I think this is the high time in Indian cinema where collaboration with the international market is important as we have audience across the globe. Our film ‘Dobara‘ is a high-concept, low-budget horror film where we attempted to make a good family entertainer film.”

It’s a story about a mirror believed to be haunted and the contradictory views between a brother and sister regarding their parent’s death.

Dobaara is an emotional journey of Natasha Merchant (Huma) and Kabeer Merchant (Saqib) dealing with the death of their parents, Alex Merchant (Adil Hussain) and Lisa Merchant (Lisa Ray) a decade ago. The Horror element is thrown by an antique mirror in the house, which the girl believes is the reason behind the death of her family, her brother is trying to rebuild their lives and the two of them are now trying to unearth the truth.

Dobaara – See Your Evil is an official adaptation of the 2013 American horror film Oculus. The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman who previously helmed movies like Darna Mana Hai, 404 Error Not Found and Main Aur Charles. The movie also stars Lisa Ray, Adil Hussain, Madalina Bellariu and Rhea Chakraborty. Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Zahhak Films Limited, the film is slated for 2nd June 2017 release.