Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Decades Change, Love Doesn’t!

Teaser: After treating the audience with the first look poster, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga have unveiled the teaser of the film.

The teaser begins with the iconic song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga featuring Anil Kapoor taking us on a trip down the memory lane back in 1942 where a simple love story had begun.

As we are experiencing the nostalgia the second half of the teaser directs us to the modern day siyaapa love story brewing Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Sharing the teaser Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Pyaar tab bhi tha aur pyaar ab bhi hai, lekin ab syaapa ho gaya…

Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL

Sonam Kapoor also took to Twitter captioning, “Pyaar mein syaapa nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya?”.

Sharing the teaser Juhi Chawla tweeted, “Thoda sa pyaar aur bohot saara syaapa! Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa will see Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star back on board post Sanju.

The film marks the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar who is backed by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The film will also star popular TV actress Madhu Malti as Anil Kapoor’s mother and Rajkummar Rao as Sonam Kapoor’s love interest.

Juhi Chawla, who was seen alongside Anil Kapoor in many films like Deewana Mastana, Andaaz amongst others, will also be joining the unit in February.

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Rajkumar Hirani Films, directed by Shelly Chopra is slated to release this year.