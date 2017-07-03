Harshdeep Kaur and Shahid Mallya have teamed up for a soul-stirring performance for T-series Mixtape Episode 6. The mix of Ehna Akhiyan, a Punjabi folk song along with Yaar Mangyasi and Nachda, which reflects a powerful sentiment about how music transcends beyond boundaries. The song is beautifully sung and the jugalbandi between the two singers is fantastic. Harshdeep and Shahid are all set to drive away your Monday blues with this song!

As we all know, Harshdeep has given some super hit singles like Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti, Zaalima from Raees, Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho, Bari Barsi from Band Baaja Baaraat, Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and more. Shahid, who is famous for his Hindi and Punjabi songs has sung some of the popular songs like Rabba Main To Mar Gaya Oye from Mausam, Gurbani from Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Ehna Akhiyan Yaar Mangiyasi gives you the actual Punjabi feel to just dive into the purity of their voices. The two singers beautifully compliment each other voices.

Enjoy the track right here:

This profound mashup will surely take you on time ride, with some really good songs fused in together in a pulsating melody by Abhijit Vaghani. Music, regardless of linguistic boundaries and timespan, never fails to enchant us. Such is the beauty of music. Harshdeep Kaur and Shahid Mallya are seen celebrating a fusion of Punjabi sufi music along with brilliant musicians on Dholak, Manjeera, strings and other percussion instruments. A perfect mix of instruments gave soul to their performance shaping into a soothing fusion rendition.

Singer Shahid Mallya, describes his performance as one that portrays the emotion of two lovers, “Our song has an Arabic feel to it and Harshdeep has added her Punjabi soul to it. I’m really attached to this version of Mixtape. It feels great to have got this opportunity by T-series.” He also said that he tries to imbibe the style of Mohammed Rafi in his voice.

Talking about her performance, Harshdeep Kaur adds, “I’m very excited about my performance. Abhijit Vaghani has done a great job infusing these two heart touching melodies My set will include Sufi songs with a blend of modern yet soulful arrangements”.

Music knows no boundaries and the best example of that can be seen in this episode of T-series Mixtape. It blends boundaries as these artists from different religions collaborate to generate soulful tunes. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this episode will definitely take you on a soulful ride.