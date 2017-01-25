Early Footage Of The Controversial Train Ride Of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan left no stone unturned to promote his recent release Raees. The actor traveled by train from Mumbai to Delhi for a promotional event.

In this video, we see him boarding the train from a crowded Mumbai Central station where fans thronged to get a glimpse of the superstar. Vadodara was one the stations where the train stopped. He waved out at his hordes of fans, who created a commotion at the station. This led to one man collapsing, and when he was rushed to hospital, he was declared dead.

Shah Rukh has called the incident “unfortunate” and even the deceased’s family members have said they have nothing against the actor.

Check out the video here, where on SRK commenced the journey:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.