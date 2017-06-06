Duvvada Jagannadham Trailer | This Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde Starrer Looks Entertaining

Allu Arjun had us excited about DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham since the very start. The film has him playing the role of a Brahmin cook and his first look itself had created a stir considering his new look for the film.

The trailer was released yesterday and in that, we see Allu’s character moving from an orthodox, shy Brahmin who can’t talk to his lady love to a stylish young man.

Pooja Hegde is seen as a fashion designer in the film, who falls for DJ. Hegde recently debuted in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro.

The trailer also has a glimpse of Allu’s superb dance moves. Well-known choreographer Ganesh Acharya was roped in to work on a special number featuring the lead pair. “The team shot a special number during their Dubai schedule. Ganesh Acharya was brought on board to choreograph it. The song features Arjun and Pooja, and it has come out very well,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Take a look at the trailer here:

What’s interesting is that, we don’t know if Allu has a double role in the film or is he playing the same character with different shades.

Produced by Dil Raju, the team has shot a major chunk of the film in Abu Dhabi across locations such as Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Intercontinental Hotel, Yas Links Golf Club and Galleria Mall, with access to twofour54’s production services.

Trending :

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad while Ayananka Bose is handling the camera. The film is slated to release on June 23rd.

Tell us how you liked the trailer in the comments below! Stay tuned for more news on Allu Arjun’s next, Duvvada Jagannadham.