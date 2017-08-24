Get set to relive the 90s magic with David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. 20 years ago, Salman Khan made Bollywood fall in love with Prem and Raja, and now, two decades later, Varun Dhawan has stepped into the shoes of Khan to recreate the magic.

The makers had recently released the trailer of the film which took us down the memory lane. Apart from this, chartbusters like Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan will surely take you on a nostalgia trip. Now the makers have released the teaser of the first song Tan Tana Tan.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The song is composed by Anu Malik while it is sung by Neha Kakkar and Dev Negi. The music is given by Sandeep Shirodkar and Anu Malik and the lyrics are penned by Dev Kohli. The song Tan Tana Tan hasn’t been changed from the original movie. The teaser shows Varun, Tapsee, and Jacqueline grooving to the tune of the song. The song will be out tomorrow and we just can’t wait for it!

Trending :

This time around Prem and Raja will get to romance Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2. While it promises to be a masala entertainer it might also be in the news for its amazing songs.

Judwaa 2 celebrates the hilarious story of two twin brothers, who after getting separated at birth and despite all odds, come together to save the day. It Is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The family entertainer is set to release on Dussehra, 29th September 2017 and has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.