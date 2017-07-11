The makers of Lipstick Under My Burkha have released a song from the film titled ‘Le Li Jaan‘. Le Li Jaan, a carnival song from Lipstick Under My Burkha, is based on a popular Afghani folk song. Le Li Jaan is composed and sung by Zebunnisa Bangash (part of the Zeb Haniya duo) with lyrics by Anvita Dutt.

‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ colorfully chronicles the secret lives of four feisty women who are chasing their secret fantasies. Through the kaleidoscope of the veiled dreams and pulpy fantasies of these four lovable and quirky women, the film speaks of the pulsating spirit of rebellion.

Take a look at the song here:

Lipstick Under My Burkha tells the stories of four Indian women seeking more from life than docile domesticity. Young mother Shirin feels she must hide her professional success from her husband. Ambitious beautician Leela takes the lead with her Muslim boyfriend even as her family arranges her marriage to a nice Hindi boy. College girl Rehana is the Cinderella figure of the quartet whilst the older, irrepressible Auntie Usha sets her sights on a hunky swimming instructor. All of them are freedom fighters against a deeply patriarchal society in this colourful and wildly engaging production.

Lipstick Under My Burkha was announced as the winner of the third annual Audience Award at the Glasgow Film Festival.

After LSD, The Dirty Picture, Udta Punjab, Alt Entertainment proudly presents Lipstick Under My Burkha, Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Produced by Prakash Jha, Presented by Shobhaa Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor. The film that was banned in India, for being “lady-oriented,” “fantasy above life” “containous Sexual scenes” “audio pornography” and “abusive words.” It finally releases on July 21.