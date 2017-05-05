Check out the motion poster of the upcoming supernatural horror film Dobaara- See Your Evil. The movie will star Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

It’s a story about a mirror believed to be haunted and the contradictory views between a brother and sister regarding their parents death. Dobaara is an emotional journey of Natasha Merchant (Huma) and Kabeer Merchant (Saqib) dealing with the death of their parents, Alex Merchant ( Adil Hussain) and Lisa Merchant (Lisa Ray) a decade ago.

Here’s a glimpse of the horror that awaits you!

The Horror element is thrown by an antique mirror in the house, which the girl believes is the reason behind the death of her family, her brother is trying to rebuild their lives and the two of them are now trying to unearth the truth.

Dobaara – See Your Evil is a Horror movie, which happens to be a remake of the English film Oculus. The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman who previously helmed movies like Darna Mana Hai, 404 Error Not Found and Main Aur Charles.

The movie also stars Lisa Ray, Adil Hussain, Madalina Bellariu and Rhea Chakraborty. Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Zahhak Films Limited, the film is slated for 2nd June 2017 release.

On the work front, Huma was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama film Jolly LLB 2. This was the first film of Huma which entered the 100 Crore Club. She also featured in the international film Viceroy’s House starring Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal and Michael Gambon.

On the other hand, Saqib Saleem was last seen on screen in the action flick Dishoom. Saqib made his debut in 2011 with the film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and since then he has starred in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies, and Hawaa Hawaai.