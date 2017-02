Here’s the teaser of DJ Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun and Mohenjo Daro fame Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The teaser features Allu playing the character of Bunny, a strict Telugu Brahmin cook who falls in love with the gorgeous Pooja Hegde. He is seen sporting crisp whites in the film and there is certainly more to his character than this as we see the teaser dropping some hints.

Check out the teaser here:

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film has been produced by Dil Raju.