The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz had recently released the trailer and the audience went crazy on seeing the trailer, the makers got a pretty good response on it. The film is set to release on August 25.

And now, the makers have released the first song of the film. The song is titled Barfani. Armaan Malik renders this soft romantic number picturised on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag who burn the screen with their hot chemistry. Gaurav Dagaonkar sets the seductive mood with his composition on Ghalib Asad Bhopali’s lyrics.

Watch the video here:

The film is directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Ashmit Kunder as one of the producers. The cast of the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Bengali actress Bidita Bag in the lead role. The movie also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.

On the other hand, the lead actress Bidita Bag told Hindustan Times why Chitrangdha Singh backed out from the lead role, “I don’t know the exact reason why she left the film but Chitrangada, in past, has done intimate scenes onscreen. So this could not be reason to leave the film midway because as an actor you get the idea of your character when director narrates the film script to you,”

Bidita also spoke about her experience, “I am aware that Chitrangada is a big star in the industry, but I am not feeling any kind of pressure replacing her in the film. I am also polishing my skills and working on my craft from many years. I am a popular face in fashion and modeling industry. I have also worked in Bengali films earlier,”

“After couple of small movies, I was waiting for the right opportunity to mark my presence in Bollywood and I got this opportunity and I gave all my efforts to give justice to my character, and I don’t think that audience should also have any kind of issue accepting me as an actress,” she added.

