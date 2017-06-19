Second song from Munna Michael, Ding Dang is now out. Featuring Tiger Shroff and his leading lady, Nidhi Agerwal, the dance track is a peppy number that will instantly make you groove to it.

Tiger and Nidhi are seen pulling off some street style moves in this one and we can’t help but marvel the ease with which they pull off the same.

The song has been crooned by Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra. It has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Take a look at the song here:

Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It has Tiger playing Munna, a young man from streets, who idolizes the pop icon, Michael Jackson. The story follows his journey as he enters a national dance competition and ends up finding out evil secrets of its functioning.

This is the first time Tiger has worked with Nawaz and talking about the same, at the trailer launch of the film, Tiger said, “I think with every character, Nawaz bhai’s body language changes, and that is a sign of a good actor. I learnt a lot from him as an actor during the shooting of the film.”

This is Tiger’s third collaboration with director Sabbir Khan, after his debut Heropanti and last year’s Baaghi. While rumors suggested that there were differences between the two, clarifying them, Tiger said: “I think that was a PR stunt. I did my first film with him, and that time he was my guru, a mentor, and now he is like my brother.”

Produced by Viki Rajani, “Munna Michael” is releasing on July 21.

After Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Rambo remake and Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. In Baaghi 2, he will be sharing screen space with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani.