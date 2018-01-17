After leaving the audiences guessing about whom their cast is, the makers of Dil Juunglee have finally revealed the actors of their film with a rib-tickling audition video. The video features producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Aleya Sen and the cast that includes Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Abhilash Thapliyal, Srishti Srivastava and Ayesha Kaduskar.

The makers chose an innovative route to announce their cast and didn’t shy away from cracking up jokes on themselves and each other, sticking to the young and fun vibe of the film.

Apart from the video, the makers also shared the first poster and we must that Saqib and Taapsee are looking oven fresh together. In the video, we meet three characters- Prashant, Sumeet and Nisha played by RJ Abhilash Thapliyal, Saqib Saleem and Nidhi Singh respectively.

The video is a sheer laughter riot as none of them shy away from cracking jokes on themselves and each other. Only Taapsee’s character is kept a little hidden.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, this Vashu Bhagnani’s film is produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. Dil Juunglee is slated to release on 16th of February, 2018.

On the work front, Taapsee recently wrapped up the shoot of Sandeep Singh biopic, Soorma which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. Also, she tasted the major success of Judwaa 2 with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Saqib Saleem is currently shooting for the third franchise of Race. The shooting of the film is in full swing. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The film will be released on Eid 2018.