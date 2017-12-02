We all know that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most lovable pairs on-screen and this is why we were waiting for Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai to release soon.

Both Tiger and Zoya released their second romantic song on Salman’s most watched and controversial show, Bigg Boss 11.

While launching the song, the Ek Tha Tiger duo also performed together which was a treat for all of us! Salman wooed his Tigress by doing the Waltz just like they have done in this romantic number. And trust us, their chemistry was just breath-taking and passionate. In the song too, we can see that both Tiger and Zoya are totally and madly in love with each other. Dil Diyan Gallan is soulful track which strikes the right chord. The song is crooned by none other than Atif Aslam and it is penned by Irshad Kamil.

Have a look at this fresh and melodious song here:

In their first peppy number, Swag Se Swagat, this lovely duo stole our heart with some swagger and killer moves. Now, they are slaying in this beautiful love number. Can Saturday be better than this?

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which was released back in 2012. Salman and Katrina are coming back after five long years to spread their magic on the big screen. The story of Tiger Zinda Hai is about a mission and Tiger & Zoya help to rescue 25 Indian Nurses who are abducted by ISIL. During the trailer launch event, the Sultan director had confirmed that this part wasn’t supposed to be a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. But later the makers came to the conclusion that it will be the second part of this franchise.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delfrooz, Sudeep and Kumud Mishra. The movie is all set to create havoc at the box office on December 22, 2017. The year 2017 will be ending on a good note!