Dil Diyan Gallan Making: Witness The Lovely Camaraderie Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif

Recently, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai had released the second track from the film titled, Dil Diyan Gallan. It is the first romantic track between Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and it is just so beautiful!

Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are one of the most lovable pairs on-screen, had launched their song at Salman’s show Bigg Boss 11. The song, so far has garnered a lot of appreciation by the fans.

Have a look at this amazing making video here:

Now, the makers have released the making video of the song and you just can’t miss it! In the video, we can see how the Tiger Zinda Hai team managed to shoot in the adverse weather conditions, as they shot the song in Austria which is surrounded by ice. Speaking about the song, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Dil Diyan Gallan is a beautiful melody which is written beautifully by Irshad Kamil. So when it comes in the film, you understand the maturity of the relationship which Tiger and Zoya are living in now.”

Further writer Irshaad Kamil too explains the real reason for choosing the song in the film. “Romance me jis tarah ki choti moti narazgi chalti rehti hai, jis tarah ka mannmotav hota rehta hai, ussi ke baare me gana hai,” he said.

Katrina and Salman, who are making a comeback after 5 years on the big screen, look magical in this beautifully shot video. Katrina says that she found the song beautiful and loved shooting for it. She said, “Ali wanted to show certain stillness, happiness, a certain comfort in their togetherness, I found it beautiful.”

The music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar also expresses their views on the song. Vishal said, “Dil Diyan Gallan is sung by Atif and we have never worked with him before. He sung it very softly with a texture which is totally new for him. It was a pleasure to record him, he makes the song sound very fresh.” To which Shekhar added, “And he has sung low. You haven’t heard him singing low in very long time.”

Speaking about the Waltz sequence, Ali said, “Austria is mostly known for its art and culture and specially music. So we kind of used that cultural heritage to make our song more richer visually.” The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, she said, “It was classic because we were in this amazing museum that had the most stunning artifacts.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to release on December 22, 2017.