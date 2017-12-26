Dil Chori From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Has The Perfect Yo Yo Honey Singh Touch To It

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is being produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The story premise of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been set in the vast and massive locations of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It declares an open war between Bromance and Romance.

After the masaledaar trailer, the makers have now released the first song of the film. Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with this song which is titled as Dil Chori. Honey Singh fans have a reason to rejoice as the composer makes a comeback, after two years today, with Dil Chori song in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Listen to the track here:

This remake recreation of Hans Raj Hans’ original song Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya will make you dance right from the start. From the music to the lyrics, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back to win our hearts!

The film’s trailer is a funny glimpse of the dilemma a man goes through when presented with a choice between his best friend and girlfriend.

Many say this was a collaboration waiting to happen, given the massive youth appeal that both Honey Singh’s songs and Luv Ranjan’s movies have. And going by the anticipation and immense curiosity around Honey Singh’s comeback song across various social networking platforms and the on-going season of parties and marriages, there is no doubt in the minds of the composer and the filmmaker that the song is going to be a treat.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “You can’t doubt Honey Singh’s talent. It was only a matter of time before he bounced back. We are delighted that SKTKS is his re-launch pad. I won’t be surprised when these two songs from our film become chartbusters.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is written and directed by Luv Ranjan. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 09th February 2018.