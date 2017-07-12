T-Series, India’s leading music label, who has given a platform to talented singers in the past just launched an acoustic version of Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Humsafar track sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

Dhvani, a lively enthusiastic young girl with a melodious voice released the acoustic version of Humsafar today originally composed by Akhil Sachdeva from Badrinath Ki Dulhania on T-Series official YouTube channel. The rendition of the soft romantic number sung by Dhvani is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and directed by ace choreographer-director Ahmed Khan.

Watch T-Series Acoustic Humsafar’ by Dhvani Bhanushali:

Dhvani Bhanushli last released a Carpool Mashup version of Gulabi Aankhein/Shape of You with Sandesh Motwani. Her first video of Mashup was published on 24th April 2017 which got 3,785,512 views.

Dhvani Bhanushali is a rising star on social media and she has a huge fan following on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter too.

Her talent is worth appreciating for she gained fame in a very short period of time.