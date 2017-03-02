Dheemi From Rajkummar Rao Starrer Trapped Is A Soulful, Melodious Number

Here is a soulful, romantic number from Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Trapped. The soft melodious track titled Dheemi has been composed by Alokananda Dasgupta, while the lyrics have been penned by Rajeshwari Dasgupta. Tejas Menon has lent his voice to the song.

Trapped is an intense survival thriller, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Geetanjali Thapa in the lead. The song traces a cute love story of Shaurya and Noorie essayed by these two actors respectively. Shaurya and Noorie are office colleagues who develop a liking for each other and gradually fall in love.

Check out the track right here:

The film has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl & Anurag Kashyap.

Trapped is slated to release on 17th March.