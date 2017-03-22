Power Paandi – Official Trailer | Rajkiran | Dhanush | Sean Roldan

The theatrical trailer of upcoming Tamil drama Power Paandi, which marks the directorial debut of actor Dhanush, is full of life. The two-and-a-half minute trailer released today, introduces viewers to the film’s title character Paandi, played by veteran actor Raj Kiran.

The visuals of the trailer indicate that Paandi is on a self-exploration journey to find the true meaning of life. Revathy plays Raj Kiran’s love interest and fleeting shots of their romance touch your heart.

There are also shots of Raj Kiran bonding with his grandchildren, assuring that the film is packaged to appeal to all sections of the audience.

Also, don’t miss Dhanush in a cameo as the younger version of the former in the trailer. Catch the trailer here:

Dhanush has also produced the film, which is slated to release on April 14. The film also stars Prasanna, Chaya Singh and Divyadarshini.

“Power Paandi”, which is being bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, also stars Prasanna and Chaya, and has music by Sean Roldan.

Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan had guaranteed that audiences will fall in love with the film.

“Saw almost the whole film. I can guarantee, you will fall in love with him, a power packed Raj Kiran sir,” Selvaraghavan wrote on his Twitter page last year.

Power Paandi’s first look was revealed last year in September. Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has been roped into play a cameo as well.

