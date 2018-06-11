Dhadak Trailer: Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor Are Here To Refine Love… Yet Again!

Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter are awaiting the release of Dhadak. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a remake of hit Marathi film Sairat. Janhvi will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in her debut film. Dhadak trailer is here and the film is set to hit the screens on July 20.

The makers of the film have released the trailer today and guess what? Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor can be surely called one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. The two are just ruling the screen. With the trailer, we can’t wait to see the duo on-screen.

The trailer starts with the tone of Zingat, which has the same hook but different lyrics. The plot is still about the rich girl and a not-so-rich guy falling in love with each other. It will remind of you Sairat but has a totally different tone and setup.

Let’s watch the trailer here:

The original film Sairat launched newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and was produced and directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Ahead of the trailer release, Manish Malhotra had thrown a big bash to celebrate Janhvi’s entry to Bollywood. Well, not only Manish but other B-Town stars also congratulated the beautiful girl for her first movie in Bollywood!