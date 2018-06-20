Dhadak Title Track: Poetic Lyrics & Soothing Melody- Ajay-Atul Recreate The Sairat Magic & How

Dhadak Title Track: Recently, the makers of Dhadak launched the trailer of the film which was graced by debutante Janhvi Kapoor and one film old Ishaan Khatter. It is the official remake of Marathi super hit film Sairat starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, and directed by Nagraj Manjule.

The trailer of Dhadak received mixed reactions as it was being compared to Sairat. Fans have started showering love on the newest pair in the town, Janhvi & Ishaan.

Check out the song here:

After the trailer, the makers have released the first song from the film today. It is the title track of the film Dhadak Hai Na. It is a romantic track between the two which is composed by Ajay-Atul, sung by Shreya Ghoshal & Ajay Gogavale and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This song is a completely new composition but it retains the larger-than-life feeling of the tracks from Sairat. It showcases the innocent love between Ishaan and Janhvi. Dhadak Hai na is a soulful song striking the right chord. We are sure that this will be season’s favourite now!

Talking about the song, Atul said, “When we first heard the narration of Sairat, we knew that it was going to be an epic love story. So, while composing the music of the film that thought remained at the core. Dhadak Hai Na is a completely new composition, but it was made with the same thought of creating something epic. Like Sairat, the music of Dhadak has the quality of being cinematic and dramatic. It’s made on an international soundscape and when listeners hear the theme song, I think they will feel the depth and the scale of composition.”

The composers wanted all the songs of Dhadak to have a universal appeal and connect with the audience across all age groups.

Atul adds, “Whether you like classical music or modern pop, you will enjoy it equally. People will appreciate the sound and emotion of this love ballad. Dhadak Hai Na is a song that can literally make you fall in love.”

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. It is slated to release on 20th July 2018.