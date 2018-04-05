After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got hitched in a secret wedding in Italy, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting married in a secret wedding too.

According to recent reports, Deepika Padukone was snapped shopping in Bangalore with her family members for the wedding with Ranveer Singh but this video of Deepika has put all the rumors to rest!

The actress was recently on the famous chat show of Rajeev Masand and she denied of having wedding bells ringing any time soon!

When Rajeev Masand asked her about the “big news” lying ahead, she just said, “I liked the way you just threw that in (the marriage question), good attempt, but NO Rajeev.”

Later, Rajeev Masand asked the actress how will she know when she wants to get married and Deepika will utmost simplicity said, “When it is time, I think I will know it. But as an institution, I think it is extremely important because that’s the way I have been raised. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl’s dream. I have always followed my instincts and I think I will feel it when I am ready or when it has to happen.”

Check out the video here:

#EXCLUSIVE — Is @deepikapadukone ready to say ‘I Do’? Listen in to what she had to say about rumours surrounding her marriage! | @RajeevMasand #Viewpoint pic.twitter.com/ziBOB2S032 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2018