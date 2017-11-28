The trailer of the film Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it was released a few days back. The film stars Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah, Raima Sen and Pravin Dabas.

Directed by Remy Kohli, Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! finally gets a release date. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 15, 2017.

The trailer of the film looks so different and intense. In this film, Deepika Dobriyal is essaying the role of Kuldip Patwal which is quite serious and we have never seen him in this avatar. Gulshan Devaiah as the defense lawyer of Kuldip speaks in a Punjabi dialect.

The story of an educated ordinary man trying to make ends meet. But, he’s thwarted by the Chief Minister’s social decisions to better the lives of the less fortunate. Kuldip’s working life is affected directly by the executive decisions. And then the Chief Minister is assassinated. Kuldip Patwal is charged with the murder.

Earlier in an interview, director Remy Kohli spoke about the Hindi films and Bollywood in general. He said, “Hindi films are becoming a nice balance of gallery-pleasing movies and movies that are good soul food. The former instantly gratify and the latter stay with you a bit longer.”

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! has been shot in Delhi. Deepak loves to shoot for his films in Delhi, he spoke to Hindustan Times and expressed his love about shooting in the capital. He said, “I always feel close to the common man when I am shooting in Delhi. There is something really personal and there’s a kind of earthiness whenever I am shooting in the Capital. I always love to shoot here.”