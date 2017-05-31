Here’s the third song Daru Vich Pyaar from the upcoming comedy-drama Guest Iin London.The song is a peppy dance number, which has been crooned by Taz and composed by Raghav Sachar, with lyrics penned by T.S. Jarnail. The song is a revamp of an old song with the same title from Tum Bin.

It’s funny how after listening to the song one can feel that the song sounds majorly similar to the original track.We wonder why nowadays, music composers resort to merely increasing the tempo and adding rap portions to reprise old numbers.

The song showcases the lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda having a gala time at the bar. The song’s foot tapping beats will surely force you to hit the dance floor asap!

Catch the song Daru Vich Pyaar right here:

The film is directed by Ashwni Dhir and is a family entertainer which revolves around the theme of uninvited guests. While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda play a young couple residing in London, their happy lives are presumably disturbed when an older couple Ganga Chacha played by Paresh Rawal and Guddi Chachi played by Tanvi Azmi land up at their doorstep uninvited.

While there were speculations that this film is a sequel to 2010’s Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, responding to the claims the producer of the film Abhishek Pathak said, “Guest Iin London is not a sequel to Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? it’s a different film with a different story and different characters.”

The film, which underwent a title change from its original title ‘Atithii In London’, has been extensively shot in London and New York. Guest Iin London is written and directed by Ashwni Dhir.

The film releases on 16th June 2017.