Darasal: Sushant & Kriti Are Too Adorable Too Handle In This New Raabta Song

The fifth song Darasal from Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta has just dropped. And, we really can’t take our eyes off from this adorable duo!

This track has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by none other than Atif Aslam.

Watch the soulful song here:

Raabta songs have gathered a lot of attention for their peppy lyrics and crackling chemistry between Sushant and Kriti. Deepika Padukone’s sexy dance moves in the title track of the film has made the album hit.

When asked as to what he likes about Kriti Sanon, Sushant said: “We have a lot of things in common. We have a similar passion, we are both from Delhi and from an engineering background. We have the same passion for films and want to give our 100 per cent no matter what.”

He added, “These are the things we like about each other.”

The other songs are the title track which is a recreated version of the Agent Vinod’s song Raabta, happy breakup song “Ik Vaari“, “Sadda Move” where Sushant flaunts his flamboyance, pain-stricken “Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan”, “Main Tera Boyfriend” which is a hardcore party anthem and now soothing love song Darasal.

The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theatres on 9th June!

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be soon seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming film Drive. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady of the film. Whereas, Kriti Sanon will be sharing the silver screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.