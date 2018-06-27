Dabangg Tour Behind The Scenes Video: Jacqueline Fernandez At Her ROCKING Best!

Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently travelling for Dabangg Tour 2018 treated the audience with back to back smashing performances.

From Jumme Ki Raat to Oonchi Hai Building the actress has completely slayed it with her multiple performances at the tour.

Jacqueline Fernandez left no stone unturned as she was seen not only dancing her heart out which got immense hooting and cheering for the actress.

The actress also took to her social media sharing glimpses of her Dabangg Tour spree which was a treat for all her fans.

Jacqueline also performed with Salman Khan on the much-loved song, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick by recreating the iconic hook step on stage.

Her camaraderie with fellow actors at the Dabangg Tour also has been showcased in the BTS video.

Jacqueline who is known for her high on energy and sensuous performances left no stone unturned in treating the fans.

We will see Jacqueline perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there.

The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.