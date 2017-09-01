We all know that the superstar Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi is one of the most awaited films of the recent times. Ever since the time the film got announced, it has been making news for all the right reasons. Not making the eager audiences wait any longer, the makers of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi launched a brand new song from the film.

Titled Daag, the track is a very touching song which shows the bond being Sanjay Dutt and her onscreen daughter Aditi Rao Hydari. The song shows how the pain caused to the father daughter duo after Aditi’s marriage being called off.

Listen to the soulful track here:

The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and the music is given by Sachin- Jigar. We have seen many father-daughter duos in Bollywood but this will be a special one because of the dramatic story which will bind them together. They are torn apart because of fate but what will a father do to maintain the dignity of her daughter is the main story of the film.

Trending :

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi was supposed to release on 4th August but the makers avoided to clash with Jab Harry Met Sejal. It is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.

This is Sanjay Dutt’s first film after his five-year imprisonment. Bhoomi also stars Sharad Kelkar and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.