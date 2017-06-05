After releasing the much-awaited trailer of Jagga Jasoos and the very first song, Ullu ka Pattha, lead actress Katrina Kaif has now treated her audience with behind the scenes making of the film. Katrina has shared a making video of Jagga Jasoos, which is nothing short of a visual delight.

Ranbir and Katrina, who are both known to be power packed dancers are seen exhibiting quirky dance moves while goofing around on the streets of Morocco. The video content further showcases a fun filled chemistry shared by Ranbir and Katrina between shots.

Also, don’t miss watching Katrina taking digs at Ranbir, who is caught unaware of the actresses notorious acts. The making also features director Anurag Basu who is seen joining in the fun and giving a censored visual to the lenses.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos has had the audience intrigued ever since the makers revealed the trailer aka the ‘World of Jagga’.

By giving the audience an insight into the adventurous and mystic world of Jagga Jasoos, Anurag Basu has not only left the audience in anticipation of the film’s release, but also in curiosity to unfold the mystery of Jagga Jasoos.

Posting the fun-filled video, Katrina Kaif shared, “Jagga and Jughead. Naach Meri Jaan paisa milega… A version of behind the scenes … Others coming soon…”

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.