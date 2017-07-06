Check Out the Complete Audio Jukebox of the star-studded movie Mubarakan

Here’s the complete jukebox of the upcoming romantic comedy Mubarakan. The film features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

The music album of the film consists of 6 songs out of which the makers have released three videos of the songs.

The songs are The Goggle Song (sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar & Neeti Mohan), Mubarakan (sung by Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar), Jatt Jaguar (sung by Vishal Dadlani, Navraj Hans & Apeksha Dandekar), Haathon Mein Thhe Haath (sung by Papon, Altamash Faridi ,Aditi Singh Sharma, Arpita Mukherjee), Hawa Hawa (sung by Mika Singh And Prakriti Kakar), Dil Dhadke Louder Louder (sung by Rinku Giri And Puja Basnet).

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

The music album is composed by Amaal Mallik, Rishi Rich, Yash Anand and Gourov-Roshin while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Ashwin Varde, Murad Khetani and Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Trending :

It revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for the each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Anil, who essays the role of Kartar Singh helps his nephews find a way out of this situation, but not without causing ripples that are bound to leave you in splits. The main protagonist is Arjun Kapoor. It is slated to release on July 28th.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz is currently happy because she has two upcoming films this year – Mubarakan and Baadshaho. The actor, who started her Bollywood career with Barfi, will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor as well as Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi for the first time.

We can’t wait for Mubarakan! Can you?