Here’s The Complete Audio Jukebox Of Akshay-Huma Starrer Jolly LLB 2

Check out the complete audio jukebox of the upcoming courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 2 featuring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

The album is comprised of 4 tracks which are Go Pagal (sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur), Bawara Mann (sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan), Jolly Good Fellow (sung by Meet Bros) and O Re Rangreza (sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Murtuza Mustafa and Qadir Mustafa).

The album is composed Manj Musik, Chirrantan Bhatt, Meet Bros and Vishal Khurana, while the lyrics are penned by Manj Musik, Raftaar, Junaid Wasi and Shabbir Ahmed.

Enjoy the complete jukebox right here:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 10th February.