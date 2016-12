The title track of Coffee With D was released today. The film stars Sunil Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Dipannita Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

The song has been sung by Anu Malik and composed by Shaan and his band Superbia.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Vishal Mihra, the film is slated to release on 6th January,2017.