The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have released a new song from the film titled Chulbuli. The song has been crooned by Papon, composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar, with lyrics penned by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

Chulbuli, just like the name suggests is a chirpy song that is picturized on three friends; Babu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Banke(Jatin Goswami) and Phulwa (Bidita Bag) and their new-found friendship. The track is naughty and flirtatious and looks like the beginning of something new.

Chulbuli talks about life and compares it to a beautiful woman, who at first comes across as shy. But once she gets to know you, she lets loose and becomes your friend for life.

Watch the song here:

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August 2017.

Trending :

The movie has now been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight “minor and voluntary cuts”, says the film’s director Kushan Nandy.”FCAT clears Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with eight minor, voluntary cuts. Despite Pahlaj Nihalani’s last letter to stop it. See you on August 25,” Nandy tweeted on Wednesday.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has intimate scenes because of which the movie has been given ‘A’ certification. The director also gave a big thank you to the ones who supported him throughout the entire battle. Nawazuddin also tweeted saying: “Thanks FCAT for clearing ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz‘ with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on August 25.”

Bidita Bag will be playing the lead along with Nawazuddin. Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August 2017.

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will clash with A Gentleman, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.