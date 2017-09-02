Chor Aavega Song From Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho Is ‘Rustically Awesome’

The multi starrer Baadshaho (which stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal) in the lead roles has been one of the most awaited films of the recent times.

Given the track record that the film’s director Milan Luthria and Ajay Devgn share with each other, all the eyes are now trained on Baadshaho’s performance at the box office.

The film, which has been majorly shot in Rajasthan, is about a skillful robbery of gold amidst the well guarded security. The film’s latest song Chor Aavega mirrors the very premise of the film. The song, which has been shot in the deserts, has been extremely sung by the upcoming singer Shikhar Kumar. The song, which has a very rustic feel, has been very aptly musically orchestrated by Anthony Rohit Manjrekar. The said track, which features a bunch of men sitting amidst the deserts of Rajasthan with their musical instruments has been very stunningly captured on camera and shot very superlatively.

The lyrics of the song read as “Hoshiyar rehna re nagar main chor avega, jaagrat rehna re nagar main chor avega, chor avega re ik din kaal avega, hoshiyar rehna re nagar main chor avega”. The said track Chor Aavega is about being alert in the town as there’s a string indication about the coming of the robber to loot the people. The song which has heavy influences of Rajasthani folk tunes oozes the flavour of the city in abundance.

There have been many songs which have been picturised on deserts. But, what makes this song special is that, the song is basically a film’s narrative in poetry. For a person, who has not seen the film, this song will surely entice the viewers to see it at least once, purely for the camaraderie which the film’s lead stars Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, share in the song, while riding a bike.