Chogada From Loveratri: Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain’s Garba Track Will Eagerly Make You Wait For Navratri!

Salman Khan’s Loveratri which debuts brother-in-law Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain has launched their first song Chogada which has already been piquing the interest of the audienc owing to its foot tapping tunes that viewers can’t get over.

Check out the song here:

Though the makers have already released the song on Youtube, Aayush & Warina will be promoting the song in a very distinctive way. The duo will be performing Chogada with a Flashmob amongst college students in Baroda. Previously, the makers did something similar on the streets of London in the film.

Chogada is a undoubtedly an earworm which viewers wouldn’t be able to get off their mind easily. It makes you feel like grooving alongside with its typical Navratri-Garba feels, making you eagerly anticipate for Navratri. We love how the makers have chosen a location like a London street but the flavour still persists the same way as in an Indian festive location. Moreover, Aayush and his dancing skills are on-point and we love the innocence that Warina has on her face during the entire song. This dance number is crooned by Darshan Raval & Asees Kaur, written by Darshan and it is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Choreographer of the song, Vaibhavi Merchant, has recreated Gujarat at prominent spots like Potters Field Park and Tower Bridge in the UK capital, says a source.

Giving a sneak peek into the colourful festival of Navratri, the trailer featured the crackling chemistry of the fresh pair. Proving to be a festive treat, Loveratri captures the essence of Navratri with Garba being the crux of the film.

With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan and is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.