It’s Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday today and what better gift can be presented than a brand new teaser of his next, Dhruva Natchathiram. The film is a spy thriller helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It will star Vikram in the role of a secret agent and also stars actress Ritu Varma in a key role.

The teaser features Vikram in a dapper avatar. This is the second teaser of the film and it takes off exactly from where the first one ended. John (Vikram) lands in Delhi from US. The film is said to be made on the lines of Hollywood’s popular Bourne series.

In his last outing, Vikram was seen sporting a thick beard for Tamil actioner Irumugan, but has now undergone a makeover for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming spy-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram. He is seen in salt-and-pepper look in the film.

“For most part of the film, he will be seen in a salt-and-pepper getup. There might be some flashback portions where he will be required to look younger. The film’s shoot will commence later this week in Coonoor,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Tipped to be a high-octane action-thriller, the film has been shot on an international scale.

Catch the teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram here:

The project was officially announced with Suriya a few years ago. After he walked out of the film for reasons unknown.

Also, R. Parthiepan has landed an important role in the spy thriller. However, he won’t be playing an antagonist.

“He has been signed on for an important role. The rumours that he plays the prime antagonist are baseless because he isn’t. Gautham has given him an interesting role and audiences are in for a surprise,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Produced by Ondraga Entertainment along with another leading production house, Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to release in August. Music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj.