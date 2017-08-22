Actor Chiranjeevi’s next film has been titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and its title logo and motion poster was unveiled on the star’s 62nd birthday on Tuesday. The motion poster of Chiranjeevi’s 151st film was launched by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

The rest of the cast includes Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu among others. Double Oscar-winning AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the tunes.

Take a look:

The motion poster shows a rebel army led by Narasimha Reddy’s lay siege to a fort occupied by British forces. And it promises to be a visual treat for the audience. The film also has a solid star cast, including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the title logo and motion poster of the film at an event organized to ring in Chiranjeevi’s birthday earlier Tuesday. Ram Charan is producing the film on a whopping budget of over 150 crore.

Trending :

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the second film that is being bankrolled by Ram Charan. He made his debut as a producer with Khaidi No 150, which marked the comeback of Chiranjeevi after a gap of 10 years.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He is considered to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

The film was launched earlier this month and the filmmakers have plans to release it worldwide in summer 2018.