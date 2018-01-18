Chhote Chhote Peg From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is Here To Rule The Clubs And Pubs

After receiving well for the trailer and the songs, the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have released the brand new song from the film.

The song is titled Chhote Chhote Peg which will definitely make you groove on its tunes! This song is here to rule the clubs and pubs! The music of the song is inspired from Hans Raj Han’s old song, Tote Tote.

The sizzling chemistry of the trio- Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan is really unmissable. This peppy number is crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans and the music is given by Honey Singh himself. This song is a perfect weekend buster!

Trending

After watching the trailer, we really contain the excitement to watch the film. And we are quite sure that even this film would have Kartik Aaryan’s famous monologues just like his previous films had! Though, nothing has been revealed by the makers, but this can be a surprise package for all of us. Talking about the storyline, the film is all about bromance and romance.

With this super hit trio coming together, entertainment is guaranteed! Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a Luv Ranjan film written by Rahul Mody & Luv Ranjan and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh is all set to release on February 9, 2018.