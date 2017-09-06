Saif Ali Khan is back on the silver screen with Chef after Rangoon opposite Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. The trailer of the movie was released a few days back and it was just amazing. Saif Ali Khan who is essaying the character of Roshan Kalra is seen in a playful mood with his reel son in the food truck which is named Raasta Cafe.

Now, the makers have released the first song of the film. The song is titled as Shugal Laga Le. The peppy song is sung and composed by Raghu Dixit, written by Ankur Tewari. The song will instantly make you happy.

Listen to the track right here:

It’s the Indian adaptation of Jon Favreau’s high-profile Hollywood hit, Chef, with the same name, will now release. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra. It is helmed by Airlift director, Raja Krishna Menon. The film also stars South actor, Padmapriya and child actor, Svar Kamble.

Just like in the original film, the story focuses on a burned-out chef ( Saif Ali Khan) who throws his career on the fire to go on a food-fuelled road trip with his son (Svar Kamble). By the end of their journey, the father and son are serving food out of a double-decker bus to throngs of hungry people.

Saif Ali Khan’s Chef was initially scheduled to release in theatres on July 14. However, the director decided to postpone the release date as his film would have clashed at the box-office with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. Chef will now scheduled for release on October 6.

What do you think about the first song of Chef let us know in the comment section below!