The trailer of the much-awaited film Chef starring Saif Ali Khan is out! The Nawab looks adorable in the trailer with his on-screen son Svar Kamble. The makers had released the first poster this morning.

The Indian adaptation of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit, Chef, with the same name, will now release on October 6, 2017. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra, has Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and is helmed by Airlift director, Raja Krishna Menon. The film also stars South actor, Padmapriya and child actor, Svar Kamble.

Watch the trailer here:

Saif Ali Khan who is essaying the character of Roshan Kalra is seen in a playful mood with his reel son in the food truck which is named Raasta Cafe. The trailer is amazing and we just can’t wait for the movie now.

The movie revolves around a chef who visits his family residing in Kochi after quitting his job at a leading international restaurant. He wants to start a food truck. His son joins him on the culinary journey. Saif Ali Khan will train under top chefs and learn culinary skills to get his act right in the remake version of ‘Chef‘.

In a report in Pinkvilla, Director Raja Krishna Menon reiterates his sentiment and added, “It’s been an amazing journey adapting Chef. We’ve had great fun making the film. It’s truly a fun family journey and therefore we want to release the film at a time when the entire family can go out and watch it. To that end, I think we’ve found the right release window.”

Thrilled about being a part of the project, Saif Ali Khan has earlier said, “I’m truly excited about Chef, I’ve enjoyed every moment shooting for it. Raja has adapted the story beautifully for the Indian palate, underlining a relationship between a father and son. A film with such a universal appeal deserves the right release date. We, as a team, are doing our best.”

We love the trailer, tell us about your views on it in the comments section.