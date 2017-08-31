This fun, electric song Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya is out now and it’s fun to watch Varun Dhawan in Tapori and Religious avatar. The second song of one of the most awaited films of the year Judwaa 2 is here. Titled Suno Ganpati Bappa the festive song unleashes Varun Dhawan’s tapori side as he burns the dance floor with his electrifying performance.

Earlier, the teaser gave us a glimpse of the song that features Varun Dhawan as Raja, who is a big devotee of Lord Ganesha. In the song, Varun Dhawan aka Raja is seen celebrating the colorful festival in all fanfare. The song comes at the perfect time during the Ganpati season where the visarjan is at full force. The song would turn out to be the perfect dance number for the visarjan celebrations. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and the music director of the song is none another than musical brother duo Sajid-Wajid.

Dhawan who is amongst one of the best dancers in the Industry is also seen mesmerizing the audience with his power packed moves. The celebratory song is promising to be the next dance number with its peppy beats and vibrant music. The song ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa‘ will highlight the relationship between Raja and Bappa showcasing the devotion of Raja.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 has left everyone in splits. The hilarious trailer takes the audience on a fun roller coaster ride.

Trending :

The movie is based on two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman who are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket and a king pin. One of the brothers is thought to be dead but only resurfaces stronger after living life on the streets to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate. Genetically bound by reflexes both the brother’s lives interlink in strange ways and a comedy of errors. They eventually come together to destroy the smuggling nexus and save their family from a downfall that awaits them. It will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.

What do you think about the song?