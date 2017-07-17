The makers of Tubelight have come up with a new behind the scenes video almost three weeks after the film released. The video not only has amazing visuals of the location but also

The video not only has amazing visuals of the location but also making of the dance sequences, stunts etc. Director Kabir Khan and lead actor Salman Khan also talks about different aspects of the film.

Check out the video here:

Why is the film titled Tubelight? Director Kabir Khan explains, “Tubelight is a very common term for people who are a little slow.” Salman adds, “Tubelight the name because Tubelight turns on a little late but when it turns on, it emits a lot of light.”

Salman and Kabir’s previous collaboration was Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Comparing it with their latest film Tubelight, the filmmaker said, “To have a story which is purely from the heart and then have a superstar like Salman portrays the central character, it really makes a big difference to the film. It was a very challenging role for him as an actor. I think he is really pushing the boundaries in this as an actor. I know a lot of people appreciated what he did in Bajrangi Bhaijaan but I think as an actor he has gone 5 steps ahead in this. The film in a certain way rests on his shoulder.”

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu made her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. Salman describes her as “Very hard working, very professional and very sweet.” How did Zhu Zhu come on board? Kabir Khan says, “We needed a very good Chinese actor and that’s when we started the hunt. We started looking at actors from China, started speaking to people in the China film industry and finally zeroed in on Zhu Zhu who is internationally very famous for some projects.”

Tubelight has done an average business at the Indian box office and has collected 121 crores till date. The film is still running in a very limited number of screens.