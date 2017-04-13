Check Out The Trailer Of Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Here’s presenting the official trailer of the much awaited biographical sports film Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The film captures Tendulkar’s cricket and personal life in substantial detail, as well as reveals few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.

Check out the trailer here:

Yesterday the makers released a poster of the film which showcased the different life stages of Sachin. Even the words on the poster- ‘Father, Brother, Practice, 99s Hurt, Defeats, Fans, Coach, Pressure, Injuries, and Bouncers’ are some that the sportsman would have heard many times.

Sachin himself was present with the makers on this very special day to launch the promo unit, along with the media personnel who will were gathered for the event.

The film is directed by James Erskine and Produced by 200 Not Out Films. The movie stars Sachin Tendulkar, his son Arjun Tendulkar and Mayuresh Pem who is playing the role of Nitin Tendulkar.

The music of the film is being given by none other than the maestro himself, A.R Rahman. It is highly anticipated film amongst sports fan as the batsman himself will be portraying the lead role. Interestingly, the docu-feature on Sachin Tendulkar will be simultaneously released in Marathi on May 26. Given the fact that Sachin is a Maharashtrian, the makers felt it was only apt to have a dubbed version in ‘aamchi’ language.

Sachin A Billion is set to release on May 26, 2017. The film will clash with Behen Hogi Teri. Directed by Ajay K Pannalal, the film – said to be a romantic comedy – also stars Gautam Gulati and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.