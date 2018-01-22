Lara Dutta is back on screen with a new project named Welcome to New York. Welcome to New York has a riveting cast and it’ll be interesting to see how the makers decide to execute the plot revolving around an award show. The cameos of various celebrities will also help the buzz pre-release.

The film also stars Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and a massive ensemble cast. The film is directed by Chakri Toleti. The giants of event management, Wizcraft will jointly produce this film with Vashu Bhagnani.

After a quirky teaser and poster, the makers have now released the trailer of the film and it’s HILARIOUS! The cast is seen playing different comedy characters and it looks like this is going to be a fun movie. The film has Karan Johar in a villainous character and we must say he rules the entire trailer with his wicked act. After a long time, we will see KJo acting on the silver screen.

This multi-starrer is all set to release on Feb 23rd. Take a look at the trailer here:

Trending

Producer Vashu Bhagnani spoke about the movie during it’s launch. “‘Boom Boom In New York‘ will be a new entertaining experience for theatre audiences. I am pretty sure our audiences have not seen so many big stars together in one film,” Bhagnani said in a statement.

The movie is being described as a “heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves”. It is about how an unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a life-changing comic adventure.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comment section below!