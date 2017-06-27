The trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha is here. The film, which faced a lot of troubles from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally got a release date and the permission to release their trailer. The trailer looks pretty bold and intriguing and will surely make you curious about the film.

While the makers claim it to be the most controversial film of the year in the trailer, they also take a dig at the CBFC, which had issued a letter in which they mentioned the movie as ‘lady oriented’ and containing ‘contagious sexual scenes’.

Check out the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha here:

Lipstick Under My Burkha, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava stars Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur and Vikrant Massey in key roles. The film has been produced by Prakash Jha Productions and distributed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Just a few days back, the makers had released the film’s poster, where they showed a fist with a lipstick replacing the middle finger. On being questioned about whether the makers tried to send a message to the censor board via the poster, Ekta Kapoor rubbished such claims. Talking to a portal, she said that she doesn’t have a problem with the censor board as she feels they are just doing their job. She even refused to call it a middle finger clearly saying that it is just a lipstick.

Talking to Koimoi in an interview, the film’s director Alankrita Shrivastava had bashed the CBFC, saying, “I feel the audience should have all kinds of content available to them. It’s hypocritical because it’s not like there is not enough sexual content in films, it is just the way it’s portrayed. Their problem is with the female point of view. If you keep showing me the female body from the male point of view, that is absolutely acceptable. That’s a scary thing! We are in 2017!”

Lipstick Under My Burkha is slated to hit theatres on 21st July.