Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles.

The song has been sung by Aditi Singh Sharma and has been composed by Mannan Shah.

Directed by Deven Bhojani,Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Reliance Entertainment. It is slated to release on 3rd March, 2017.