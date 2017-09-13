Check Out The Teaser Of The Peppy Track Aa Toh Sahi From Judwaa 2

The fourth song from the Sajid Nadiadwala film is a peppy dance number Aa To Sahi that highlights the confusion, fun, and madness of Judwaa 2!

The music of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2‘ is a rage amongst audience and the markers are now releasing a peppy dance song titled ‘Aa To Sahi’ that focuses on the confusion and madness in the film due to the presence of the identical twins – Prem and Raja.

Varun Dhawan, who plays the double role of Raja and Prem has shot this high on glamour song on the beaches of Mauritius along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The hilarious song showcases how the Alishka aka Jacqueline Fernandez and Samaara aka Taapsee Pannu are baffled looking at the identical twin brothers. However, Raja and Prem escape the situation without having to reveal their identities.

This high voltage dance number has been composed and sung by the talented duo Meet Bros along with Neha Kakkar.

The video features the sexy ladies sharing sizzling chemistry with Varun Dhawan. Not only Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have glammed up the oomph quotient but Varun Dhawan also set the screen on fire with his chiseled body.

While the teaser has been released today, the peppy song Aa Toh Sahi would be out tomorrow at 11 am.

Packed with action, drama, humour and romance the Salman Khan starrer comedy film has been an all time favorite amongst the family audience. People have been highly excited to witness the revamped version of the film with a contemporary twist.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa‘. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

The trailer of ‘Judwaa 2‘ takes you on a roller coaster ride of entertainment, with the perfectly timed punches leaving you in splits. The songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya’, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’ have left everyone wanting for more. The fourth song ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ will only add to the list of chartbusters the album has offered.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.