Here’s presenting the teaser of Main Agar, a brand new track from Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Tubelight. While the makers are yet to release the song, the teaser hints that it is undoubtedly going to be a soft romantic number.

The song titled Main Agar, has been sung by Atif Aslam and composed by Pritam. The words, ‘Main Agar Sitaron Se Churake Laun Raushni, Hawaon Se Churake Laun Raagini, Na Puri Ho Sakegi Unse Magar Teri Kami…’ are melancholy and touch the heart of the listener.

Check out the teaser right here:

The makers of the film have released the teaser of the song along with a still featuring Salman Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. The lead pair looks absolutely adorable together!

The teaser is melodious and leaves us waiting desperately for the full song. Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan is set to release on 23rd June. Promotions for the film is on in full swing.

Salman, who is busy promoting his home production Tubelight at the moment, is expected to resume shooting for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also starring Katrina Kaif, commenced shooting at the beginning of this year. They have shot in several locations in Europe and will resume shooting for the film’s next schedules soon after Tubelight hits theatres.

Salman will also be seen in Remo D’ Souza’s next, where he will be playing father to a 9-year-old girl. Talking about his character in the film, Salman has said in an interview that he plays a guy who doesn’t know how to dance. But his 9-year-old child falls ill and enrolls his name in a dance competition. Since he had promised his late wife that he will take care of their daughter after she is gone, he gears up and prepares himself for the competition. The story sounds quite interesting!